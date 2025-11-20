Goals galore in two Salop Leisure League games that survive the weather

There were 10 in total in the Division One clash between Ercall Evolution and Telford Town Development at Oakengates Leisure Centre.

Logan Whittaker hit a hat-trick for 7-3 victors Telford, with Adel Nuhu bagging a brace, and Al Sileye Soumare and Turell Clayton netting one each.

Rayyan Ismail was also in fine goalscoring form for the hosts, but his hat-trick was all Ercall Evolution had to cheer about as Telford moved up to fifth in the table.

The other match that beat the weather - played on the 3G pitch at Telford Snowboard & Ski Centre - saw Ercall Aces win 4-1 at Ercall Colts to leave the division's bottom three somewhat cut adrift.

Brogan Hughes, Owen Pitts, Amar Sahota and Abdul Samed Tanko Salifu were on target for the fourth-bottom Aces, who are now at least six points clear of the teams below them.

This coming weekend, leaders Church Stretton Town will be expecting to extend their 11-match unbeaten start to the season when they host struggling Prees United.

Wrockwardine Wood - who visit fourth-bottom Wem Town - and FC Nations - who host mid-table Shifnal Town 1964 - will be waiting to capitalise on any slip-up.

And unbeaten Division One table-toppers Ercall Rangers face a tough test at home to third-placed Brown Clee.