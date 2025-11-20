And Dauda Iddrisa is now eyeing international honours - having played a key role as Italy advance through the Under 17 World Cup in Qatar.

The 17-year-old Italian midfielder, who made his debut for the club in the EFL Cup at Fleetwood last season - has trained with the Albion first team squad and was handed his first professional contract back in February.

And he has also been part of the Italian youth set up - becoming a key member of the under 17 side that has headed to the World Cup in Qatar.

The midfielder was one of the stars of the show this week - as he helped his side earn a place in the last eight of the competition.

Dauda Iddrisa in action (Photo by Malcolm Couzens - WBA/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Having featured in all but one of their games up to the last 16 - the Baggies midfielder netted what turned out to the winning goal in their victory over Uzbekistan to book a place in the quarter-finals.

And his starring role in the World Cup comes just weeks after a former Baggies captain showered the youngster with high praise - likening him to Premier League winner N'Golo Kante.

Ex-Albion skipper Kyle Bartley was speaking about exciting youngsters in the Albion academy - and tipped him to one day make an impact on the first team.

Speaking at Ladbrokes' at the launch of Ladisfaction, Bartley said: "West Brom fans will know all about Alex Williams; he’s definitely an exciting one for the future. Unfortunately, he’s had a big injury, but I think he’s one who will come good. In terms of other youngsters who I’m excited by, we’ve also got Dauda Idrissa, an Italian lad who plays in midfield.

"I think he’s currently away with Italy’s Under-19s, and if I was to compare him to someone, it would probably be N’Golo Kante, or Moises Caicedo. He’s not the biggest, but he’s so tenacious and really, really good on the ball. He’s definitely someone I’d really be looking out for and excited by in the next year or two.

"He’s already been in and around the first-team for the last 18 months or so – I don’t think he’s made a matchday squad yet, but the fact he’s regularly playing for his country at youth levels, and having played for the Under-21s at West Brom, that tells you everything you need to know about him, really.

"Will he make the first-team this year? Probably not, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see him play in the early stages of the FA Cup, or something like that this year."