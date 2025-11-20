Boss believes Market Drayton Town 'heading in right direction' ahead of key weekend

Dan Dawson's side have climbed to 15th in North West Counties First Division South and two places clear of the drop zone - but the gap remains just a single point.

Town are two unbeaten, both draws, and head to basement boys Sporting having become something of a draw specialist after five draws in the last nine league games.

Dawson is wary of recent change at Saturday's hosts - who have won just once in 16 league games this term - and knows visiting Pride Park will not be straight-forward.

"They've picked up with a new manager and a few new signings," Dawson said.

"It's a game we've got to target.

"It's another hard away game, it's a horrible pitch, not a great ground, but we've got to go and get three points.

"We've got to work hard in the week and get the team ready to build on the last two games."

A frustrated Dawson was at a loss as to how his side threw away two points by conceding late in the 2-2 draw at Shropshire rivals Allscott Heath last weekend.

The Gingerbread Men appeared to have completed a turnaround against in-form Allscott as Nick Woods and Jack Finney struck in the final half hour after the hosts' early opener.

But sloppy defending allowed James Hall to net a leveller six minutes from time for Heath.

"It was really frustrating," the boss added. "It's a good point away to a team doing well in the form table but how we didn't come away with three is beyond me. We should be 3-0 up inside 10 minutes.

"We missed two golden chances to make it 3-1 and concede a sloppy goal. We've got to clean that little bit up and start seeing games out.

"Performances are trending in the right direction and we will start doing that."