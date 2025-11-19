Tench targets a run at promotion

The fourth-placed Linney outfit return to action at home to Kenilwroth on Saturday following a weekend off, looking to get back to winning ways after tasting defeat in their last outing at Shipston-on-Stour.

And having already played all the sides in the top six in their opening eight fixtures, Ludlow now face ninth-placed Kenilworth, Silhillians, who are 10th, and bottom-of-the-table Old Halesonians in their next three games.

And while he won't be underestimating any side, Tench will be looking for a maximum haul.

"It's a big three weeks, this next block takes you to the halfway point of the season and I always say wherever you are on the turn of the season, is roughly where you end up at the end of the season," said Tench, who is hoping to have a near full strength squad to select from after being hit by availability problems at Shipston.

"They are all big games. You only have to win one game now and you are right back up there, you lose a game and you are in the middle of the pack again.

"We knew that this year the league was going to be super competitive and we are not going to underestimate anybody, but we have got an opportunity given the fact that we are playing teams that are below us.

"We have got two of the next three at home and if we want to be competitive, then these are the games we have got to go and win.

"If we have got ambitions to be in that top four, then we need a big block the next few weeks and we will be targeting them."