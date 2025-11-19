Newport bid to avoid slip-up against rock-bottom Nuneaton

After securing an impressive victory away to a Stourbridge side that started the day sitting in pole position in their last clash, the Old Showground outfit return to action on Saturday when they host bottom-of-the-table Nuneaton.

While just nine points separate the top eight in the division, Nuneaton have found life tough this term and go into the game on the back of eight straight defeats.

And having worked hard to climb into second spot, director of rugby Steve Dolphin is confident there won't be any complacency creeping in this weekend.

"I am not worried about that at all, we have just got to make sure we get everything right in the training paddock," said Dolphin. "We just keep going now and concentrate on Nuneaton at home.

"Our job as coaches is to make sure our boys are prepared well, have got their feet firmly on the floor and are focused and ready for a battle.

"Nuneaton are looking to get their season kickstarted, so no doubt they will be looking at trying to do that on Saturday. In their eyes they have got nothing to lose.

"It was great for the boys to get over the line at Stourbridge and now we have got to back it up with the same level of intensity throughout against Nuneaton.

"We have been around the top few all season, so people will like to get the better of Newport.

"That's great, and we look forward to that challenge and, like I say all the time, we will just take one game at a time."

