Liam Keen comment: Representation is important but Wolves disconnect runs deeper than nationality

The Premier League remains the gold standard in world football and we still see scenes - whether it is a late goal or a cup upset - that remind us why it is still the beautiful game.

Much has been made of 'Englishness' in the English top flight, too, and the extent to which that makes an impact.

The national team has a foreign manager in Thomas Tuchel for example, but does it matter? Many (but not all) of the top flight stars come from overseas, but who cares?

Recently, national media outlets were discussing Wolves' disconnect with their fans and whether that is exacerbated by a lack of English players in the squad.

The January transfer window may make this a moot point anyway, but Wolves seemed likely to become the first top flight club in English football history to go a full season without fielding an English outfield player.

Mateus Mane (Photo by Wolverhampton Wanderers FC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Academy star Mateus Mane has since played this season - coming on against Chelsea under interim boss James Collins. The 18-year-old was born in Portugal but moved to England aged nine and has represented England at youth team level.

The question is not whether there is a disconnect between Wolves fans and the players and club, that has undoubtedly happened, but the question remains whether that has anything to do with nationality, like some have suggested.

The truth probably lies somewhere in the middle.