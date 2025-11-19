Bridgnorth targeting a strong end to the year

After a weekend off, the All Blacks start a run of five consecutive fixtures on Saturday when they head to Banbury.

And although they are sitting seventh in the standings, they are only seven points behind table-toppers Bournville in what is proving to be a hugely competitive division.

"I think the week off probably came at a good time considering the weather, the rugby becomes very attritional now," said head coach Richard Phillips. "It was a good thing that we could rest some bodies and try to fire into this next block of five.

"Even though we are seventh, we are only a few points off top and the aim is to get up there for Christmas and be in that mix for the new year."

And the trip to Banbury gives the All Blacks the chance to improve their away form, having drawn one and lost twice of their travels so far this season.

"The massive positive for us is that, compared to last year, we have taken steps forward in terms of getting bonus points away from home," added Phillips. "That's the mindset shift, we always try and get four tries now. If we can start turning round a couple of away wins, which is difficult in our league, if we can nick a few on the road, then I think we will be well in the mix."

Banbury sit two places below the All Blacks and Phillips is expecting another tough test.

"They are a really good side. They like to throw the ball around, a very attacking side," said Phillips. "And if you give them an inch they will take a mile. So we will really be honing in on a good strong defensive performance, looking after that physicality and then the rest should take care of itself."