However, this year a host of Premier League teams will be facing the loss of some significant and key players at an important period of the season.

With the African Cup of Nations kicking off just four days before Christmas - Wolves, like many other sides, face the prospect of losing key members of their side.

It is a conundrum and an issue Premier League sides face every time the competition comes around - with it taking place in the middle of the campaign.

And it looks likely that Wolves could be one of the clubs facing the biggest impact of AFCON.

Only a handful of clubs will lose the odd player - with many facing the prospect of being without two or three of their stars for the competition, which runs from December 21 to January 18.

Wolves and new head coach Rob Edwards are facing the prospect of potentially losing up to five of their players for the competition. Only Sunderland, who could lose seven, may be without more players.

Here is a look at the players Wolves may be without for a period of time in a crucial part of the season.

Marshall Munetsi and Tawanda Chirewa - Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe are one of the sides that have returned to the competition having missed out back in 2023.

And it is likely that means Wolves will be without two players - who look set to be called up for the tournament.

Munetsi, who has 35 caps for his country, the last coming in a World Cup qualifier in October - has been a regular for Wolves this season and his absence will come as a blow to Edwards.

He did not travel with Zimbabwe on their recent international break - but it looks set to make the AFCON squad.

Winger Chirewa, who signed for Wolves from Ipswich in 2023, and has made a handful of appearances for the club, is very much a fringe player at Molineux, but looks set to add to his eleven caps in the tournament.

Emmanuel Agabadou - Ivory Coast

The defender earned praise for his displays last season during Wolves' fight for survival - but has come in for criticism during the opening months of the current campaign.

So far he has turned out eight times for Wolves in the Premier League this season - however Edwards will have to do without him over the festive period and into January.

Wolves defender Emmanuel Agbadou (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

The Ivory Coast defender has been a regular for his country for some time now and is set to travel to the tournament.

Tolu Arokodare - Nigeria

The summer signing has two goals in ten appearances for Nigeria - and came off the bench during the recent international break in their clash against DR Congo.

He has also featured during the two previous international breaks for his country - scoring in a victory over Rwanda back in September, prior to his Wolves debut.

Although just two of his seven Premier League appearances have come from the start since his arrival - he is going to be a loss for Wolves.

Jackson Tchatchoura - Cameroon

Another summer signing who is set to be absent over the festive period is wing back Tchatchoura.

So far he has made four starts in the Premier League since his summer arrival - with six appearances coming from the bench.

In recent months he has also become a firm regular for Cameroon and looks set to be their first choice right back heading into the tournament.