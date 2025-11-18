"They better be" - Wolves defender urges squad to back new boss

The former player, academy coach and interim boss is now in the Molineux hot seat as Wolves take on their Premier League relegation battle.

Doherty, who is part of the leadership group in the dressing room, says Edwards will have his full support and he will make sure the rest of the squad follow suit.

"Me and Rob get on very well, we have a very good personal relationship and anything he needs from me, I'll be there for him," Doherty said.

"I am one of the captains at the end of the day, so he'll have our full support and we'll make sure that the rest of the squad is on board as well."

When asked if the rest of the players are on board, Doherty added: "They have to be, they better be, they've got no choice but to be.

"We're in a poor spot right now but it's far from over.

"There's still a lot of positive possibilities for us, I firmly believe that.

"It's up to us as leaders in the group to convince everybody else that there's still a long way to go in the season.

"I do truly believe that and I have the belief that Rob is going to get us out of this and give all the negative people out there a thumbs up when we stay up at the end of the season."

Doherty played under Edwards when he was interim Wolves boss for two games in 2016 and the pair have stayed in contact since.

The Irishman is now 'excited' to get to work under Edwards this time around and believes his knowledge and passion for Wolves will be a big benefit in their fight to stay up.

"I'm very pleased," Doherty said of the appointment.

"On a personal level I know Rob quite well and he was a coach when I was here a long time ago.

"He took a couple games that I played in when he was interim manager and I was impressed with him at the time.

"Even before he took over for those two games, he liked to play with a full-back inside, which teams are doing now, but he had that idea in mind a long time ago.

"For him it's a dream job. He wants to be here and loves the club, so he was willing to leave a pretty good situation for us.

"I think it's going to be great for the club."

He added: "I'm excited to see his work on the training pitch and I'm excited for him to be back in the Premier League, back at a club that he loves.

"That makes a difference, he cares, he has a feeling for the club.

"He knows what the fans want and need, he knows what the club needs.

"That type of thing is priceless, you can't buy stuff like this, someone who has been in the building before and knows how the club works or how it needs to work to be successful. It's exciting."