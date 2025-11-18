Shropshire rugby starlet living his American dream in Tennessee

Gabe O'Reilly has slotted seamlessly into the centre positions with the Tennessee university team, who have won the Southeastern Collegiate Rugby Conference Division 1AA title to qualify for the 'Elite 8'.

Tennessee now take on Sam Houston State in the National Collegiate Rugby quarter-finals on Saturday in Atlanta, hoping to move one step closer to the national crown.

O'Reilly is currently studying economics in Tennessee - spending a year over there as part of his four-year degree at Swansea University - having risen through the ranks of club and school rugby in Shropshire.

The 21-year-old, from Whitchurch, played his club rugby at Newport - going on to represent Shropshire - as well as turning out for Adams Haberdashers in Newport, where he was house captain.

Gabe O'Reilly with the Southeastern Collegiate Rugby Conference Division 1AA trophy (Picture: Will Fagan)

He has since gone on to represent Swansea University and is now at Tennessee, who overcame two-time defending national champions Kentucky 39-22 in the Southeastern championship match.

Just weeks ago, he was sleeping on a team-mate's sofa after flying out last minute - and is now the only overseas player in the squad battling alongside those team-mates with the aim of becoming national champions.

Dad Kieran, who has been watching his son's exploits via YouTube, said: "We are all very excited and all very nervous.

"The lads there have been brilliant putting him up on their sofa and they have all mucked in together from day one."