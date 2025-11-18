‘Shot ourselves in the foot‘ - Scully says Shrewsbury leaving slow start behind them and are now a different team

The 26-year-old was the hero in Salop’s narrow victory over fellow early League Two strugglers Newport County last Saturday, netting a stunning second-half strike.

Shrewsbury have collected 11 of their 16 points in the last six league games, losing just once in that spell - and after their latest win, Scully said the team have now found their levels.

Asked if they are heading in the right direction, he said: “Of course we are.

“There is no shying away from it, we shot ourselves in the foot at the start of the season with our first five or six games we had.

“We were playing catch-up, but we have put that behind us now. That is all gone. We are a different group, we have a different mindset now, we are a different team.

“You look at the last few results we have had, that is the side that we are, the side we should be. We took too long to get up to that speed, but that is our level now and we should never drop from that.

“We have climbed a few places but we are nowhere near where we should be so we just have to keep building.”

The Irishman is in red-hot form himself, having netted four goals in Shrewsbury’s last five games in all competitions.

Victory lifted Salop to 21st in the standings, two points clear of the relegation zone, ahead of their trip to Fleetwood Town on Saturday.

“It was a big game, we didn’t shy away from that,” Scully added. “We knew it was a six pointer.

“It is a result of the last four or five weeks. As a group we have worked so hard, we have gone on a really good run so we just need to keep that going.”

However, despite their upturn in form - which has included three consecutive wins and clean sheets at the Meadow - Scully insists he and his Salop teammates are remaining grounded.

The 26-year-old said: “We were really pleased in the dressing room. But we are not getting too ahead of ourselves because we are not in a position where we can get giddy or look too far ahead.

“We have dug ourselves out of the relegation zone which is important and what we deserve, but it’s only a 1-0 win, we should be making it easier for ourselves and getting three or four goals.

“But all the lads were immediately saying let’s focus on Saturday now, straight away.”