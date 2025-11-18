Non-league round-up: Shifnal Town's nine-match unbeaten run comes to an end

Town conceded from the last kick of the game when Byron Moore met Rui Clarke-Phillips' cross at the back post to condemn them to defeat.

Nantwich had started strongly but Shifnal had the best opportunity to go ahead when Craig Pritchard crashed a powerful effort against the crossbar.

Shifnal had a flurry of chances in the second half, as Kev Monteiro had a header cleared off the line, before Pritchard and Matthew Barnes-Homer were denied in quick succession.

The hosts were the only side asking the questions in the closing stages though and Shifnal had goalkeeper Andy Wycherley to thank for not falling behind earlier when he expertly thwarted Byron Harrison.

That setback leaves Shifnal seven points adrift of the summit in third-place, although leaders Lower Breck boast a game in hand.

Whitchurch Alport came from behind three times in a thrilling six-goal thriller to draw 3-3 at Romulus in the Midland Premier Division.

Whitchurch Alport's Tom Messham. (Liam Pritchard)

Brad Mansell opened the scoring for Romulus in the fifth minute, before Tom Mesham got Alport back on level terms just before the midway point of the first half.

Mansell bagged his brace to restore Romulus' lead, but Alex Hughes equalised for Whitchurch just three minutes before the break.

Charlie Gardiner scored a third for Romulus right on the cusp of half-time, but Hughes popped up with his second of the afternoon to salvage a point.

That helps lift Alport into 11th-place and eight points clear of the relegation zone.

AFC Bridgnorth's home fixture against Allexton & New Parks in the Midland Division One was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Bridgnorth currently sit ninth after collecting nine wins from their opening 20 games, while Allexton are rooted to the foot of the table on three points.

Allscott Heath rescued a point after drawing 2-2 against Market Drayton Town in a topsy-turvy affair in the North West Division One South.

Charlie Hopper fired Allscott into a 14th-minute lead, but Nicolas Woods levelled for Market Drayton on the hour-mark.

Alex Hughes scored twice for Alport. (Liam Pritchard)

Jack Finney propelled Market Drayton into the lead 20 minutes from time, although James Hall equalised for Allscott late on.

Shawbury United suffered their sixth successive defeat after losing 2-1 at Foley Meir.

Nathan Barry and Jay Finney set Foley into a 2-0 lead at the break, before Jordan Brown halved the deficit for Shawbury.

That defeat has seen Shawbury drop into the relegation zone, while second from bottom Haughmond had their home game against Cammell Laird 1907 called off due to the weather.