Newport's women rack up 14 goals in commanding victory

From the opening whistle, the hosts set a relentless tempo, with Molly Leonard netting her first goal of the game within the first minute - followed just six minutes later by Elise Lawrence slotting home her first of the game.

The pair went on to net nine between them, with Leonard tallying four and Lawrence five. Also on target were Ellen Cambidge (two), Dani Dain, Abi Philp and Tobina Laurence.

Newport women's second team thrashed Bridgnorth thirds 5-1

In Midlands Five West, the women's seconds eased past Bridgnorth thirds 5-1 thanks to a hat-trick from Gayle Roberts and a brace by Sarah Murase.

And the thirds won 2-1 at Wolverhampton & Tettenhall fifths after goals from Minnie Johnson and Imogen Boyle.

Meanwhile, Newport's men are finally starting to settle into their new level of Midlands Four West following six consecutive promotions.

They are now unbeaten in four games after a thrilling 3-3 draw with county rivals Shrewsbury.

Newport led 2-0 through to Ollie Dix and Tom Lewis, but Shrews levelled with strikes from Jonathan Williams and William Doley.

The hosts went ahead once more when Lewis grabbed his second of the goal, but when James Godwin limped off Newport were down to 10 men and Shrewsbury capitalised to level through Stephen Brooks.

Newport men’s seconds won 4-2 at Wolverhampton & Tettenhall seconds in Midlands Seven North West, courtesy of Nathan Evans (two), Tim Crawford and skipper Ed Bushnell.

Newport men's thirds lost 2-1 to Beacon fourths in Midlands Eight North West, with Jamie Ferguson netting their goal from a short corner.

The fourths were also edged out, 3-2 by Sutton Coldfield sevenths in Midlands Nine North West, despite a double from Kyle Lynch.