"It's just a nice moment" - AFC Telford United boss thrilled for his latest goalkeeper

The Bucks had to call on Grieves to be their seventh specialist goalkeeper of the season as they booked a third-round tie next month with Charlie Williams' stoppage-time winner at Chesham United on Saturday.

And boss Wilkin could not hide his delight with the latest Wolves academy loanee to step between the sticks for Telford, covering for fellow Wolves youngster Josh Gracey, who was on international duty with Northern Ireland Under-19s.

"We know how difficult it is for us on the road and winning games away from home," he said. "It's not easy at home, but the way the boys have gone about their work, the substitutes that have got off the bench and have done brilliantly for us, and young Xander in goal? Absolutely amazing for a 16-year-old to come in there and play with the maturity that he has.

"We have to thank Wolves for allowing us to use Xander, you know, and Josh (Gracey) - we can't thank them enough.

"I think he (Grieves) is buzzing off the back of a great performance, and it's just a nice moment, when young men can get in there at whatever age and go and play the way that he has today. I'm just so pleased for him."

Wilkin was principally pleased to progress in the competition and felt his team, although not at their most eye-catching, showed a lot of positive qualities.

"I think it was solid enough," he said. "I think there were moments there where we obviously took the lead and were in a comfortable position with it.

"You have to recognise that Chesham can pass the ball and they've got good players that will ask questions of you.

AFC Telford United boss Kevin Wilkin celebrates. Pic: Euan Manning Photography

"I thought we'd look fairly untroubled for large parts of the first half, but there was some looseness in our play that gives them that bit of encouragement to keep coming at us and forcing moments."

Nathan Minhas levelled for the Generals of Chesham, and the game then became ill-tempered at times, with players squaring up in a physical confrontation as they left the field at the interval. The composure returned in a frenetic second half where both teams sought to avoid a penalty shootout.

The Bucks' victories on the road in the Cup and Trophy are in contrast to their league form away from the Seah Stadium, where they remain winless in 2025/26.

The contrast may baffle some supporters, but although not desirable, Wilkin feels it's part of his young team's learning curve: "I'd be disappointed with the goal that we concede, but look, the lads stay in the game and keep themselves in the game.

"It's a close game. We've had some good moments. Certainly, I think most of the substitutes have had a really good chance and opportunity to win the game for u

"Similarly, I think Chesham will look at it and feel they might have had one or two moments there where possibly one or two of their lads could have done better, but it's enjoyable when you come out on the right side of it.

"After some tough away games at Macclesfield and Marine in the week, to have to come here is not easy, but hopefully, it'll give us a bit of encouragement to understand what we can do away from home."