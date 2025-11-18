Former Wolves boss Gary O'Neil 'waiting for right opportunity' after Norwich talks in latest managerial link

The Portuguese head coach - who had replaced O'Neil last December, was sacked following the recent defeat at Fulham.

It quickly emerged that O'Neil had been in talks with Wolves bosses over a sensational return to the club less than 12 months after his departure.

Talks had progressed before O'Neil then pulled out of the running to take the job - and he later told Sky Sports that the move did not feel like it was the right fit.

But it has been a busy few weeks for O'Neil since those Wolves links - with the former midfielder linked with a potential return to management with two of his former club.

With Rob Edwards departing Middlesbrough for Wolves - O'Neil became one of the favourites for the Boro job, where he spent time as a player.

Those reports quickly cooled - but he had in recent days been very much a strong contender to take over at Championship strugglers Norwich City - who recently sacked Liam Manning following a disastrous start to the season.

O'Neil, along with former Blackburn Rovers manager John Dahl Tomasson had both been interviewed for the role.

The ex-Wolves coach was one of a handful of candidates who were spoken to - however talks with O'Neil have not progressed. It is understood that the ex-Wolves chief is willing to be patient and wait for the right opportunity.

That has paved the way for Norwich to appoint former Rangers boss Philippe Clement - who is set to be unveiled as the new Canaries boss on Tuesday.