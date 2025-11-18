Shropshire Star
Close

Former Wolves boss Gary O'Neil 'waiting for right opportunity' after Norwich talks in latest managerial link

Just two weeks ago it looked as though Gary O'Neil could be making a shock return to Wolves to replace Vitor Pereira.

By Jonny Drury
Published

The Portuguese head coach - who had replaced O'Neil last December, was sacked following the recent defeat at Fulham.

It quickly emerged that O'Neil had been in talks with Wolves bosses over a sensational return to the club less than 12 months after his departure.

Talks had progressed before O'Neil then pulled out of the running to take the job - and he later told Sky Sports that the move did not feel like it was the right fit.

But it has been a busy few weeks for O'Neil since those Wolves links - with the former midfielder linked with a potential return to management with two of his former club.

With Rob Edwards departing Middlesbrough for Wolves - O'Neil became one of the favourites for the Boro job, where he spent time as a player.

Those reports quickly cooled - but he had in recent days been very much a strong contender to take over at Championship strugglers Norwich City - who recently sacked Liam Manning following a disastrous start to the season.

O'Neil, along with former Blackburn Rovers manager John Dahl Tomasson had both been interviewed for the role.

The ex-Wolves coach was one of a handful of candidates who were spoken to - however talks with O'Neil have not progressed. It is understood that the ex-Wolves chief is willing to be patient and wait for the right opportunity.

That has paved the way for Norwich to appoint former Rangers boss Philippe Clement - who is set to be unveiled as the new Canaries boss on Tuesday.