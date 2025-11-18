Dave Edwards: Rob Edwards must improve confidence levels in Wolves squad

Knowing what his best starting XI is would be ideal, but first it's about having eight, nine or potentially 10 players that are your go-to guys.

You might be able to change one or two between games, depending on who you're playing, if you're away from home or if you're at home, but not wholesale changes every game, not changing systems every game, which is what it became under Vitor Pereira.

Edwards is going to have to find a system which suits the players he's got at his disposal, at least until January and he can recruit again, and then find your key players in that system and try to get to a position where there's not so many changes week in, week out.

That in turn will help another area which he needs to improve and that's the confidence of the players. If your position is not in jeopardy every single week and you know that you're going to have a potential run in the team, I think confidence will improve.

But there's no doubt with the form that this Wolves team have been in, the players' confidence will be at an all-time low.

Edwards has to bring some energy, some happiness and some enthusiasm into that group to try and improve the confidence. I always say that as a football player, your ability doesn't change in a week, but the only thing which changes you from being a nine out of 10 to a three out of 10 is what's going on in between your ears.