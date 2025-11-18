Dave Edwards: Home form continues in Shrewsbury's season-defining win

A positive run of games was followed by a loss to Crewe and Town being knocked out of the EFL Trophy against Northampton and you wondered if Town could bounce back.

The performances have been OK, even at Crewe barring a 20-30 minute spell in the second half, but then you then add into it some key injuries at the back end of last week and Taylor Perry getting ill as well, and all of a sudden Town were facing some adversity.

But it was a really good performance against Newport under a lot of pressure and it's moved them up the table, to the dizzy heights of 21st, and they're now five points clear of Newport, which is really important.

There's a host of clubs now above them within touching distance and you want to really try and keep building on this, although the fixtures do start to get more difficult.

I feel they'd be so happy that they've come through this run of fixtures and it's been an excellent period before the festive fixtures.



The game itself was scrappy at times, as you'd expect, but ultimately Town had a little bit more quality and know-how.