Telford athletes are toasting a stunning year in track and field

As well as league and championship success by teams and individuals, a large number of club records were broken.

Nine new records were set, all by girls, which has got to be one of the best record-breaking years in the club's 49-year history.

Zoe Gilbody led the way with a fantastic summer season.

As well as setting four senior club records, she also won her sixth English Schools title when she triumphed in the senior girls' 3000m in July.

She set club records in the 800m, improving the previous best set by Sian Webb (Davies) 19 years ago to two minutes 10.7 seconds.

Gilbody also bettered Claire Martin's 1500m mark, that had stood since 2000, as she clocked 4.22.76.

Her record-breaking run continued when she ran the mile in the Roger Bannister Mile at Oxford in 4.50.87 - the first TAC female athlete to run a mile under five minutes.

Gilbody's fourth and final record of the summer came when she again broke another Martin record, set in 2007 in the 3000m, as she ran 9.21.57.

Dani Hales, in her final year at Birmingham University, improved her own club record when she ran a personal best of 13.41 in the 100m hurdles.

Four junior athletes also got in on the record-breaking.

Kadisha Nwachukwu set a best in the under-17 triple jump, improving the previous record set by Bethan Partridge, in 2006, several times throughout the season. Her best performance was 11.32 metres at the end of August.

Annabelle Wood improved Charlotte Burrows' under-15 girls' 800m record as she ran 2.18.24.

Two under-13 girls were also record breakers. Isla Haycock ran three minutes, 50 seconds in the 1200m, lowering a best that has stood since 2012, while Ava Gilpin posted a time of 2.22.9 in the girls' 800m.

The club has also had plenty of team success including winning the Shropshire Young Athletes League overall trophy.

Telford also won the topped the charts for boys and girls at under-11, under-13 and under-17, while the boys triumphed in the under-15 age group.

In the Youth Development League, the under-13 and under-15 teams finished a close second to the City of Stoke.

And in the under-17 and under-20 Youth Development League, the club finished fifth.

The Midland League Division Three, for senior athletes, saw the club finish second.

In the Midland Masters League, for athletes over the age of 35, the women's team finished third and the men's eighth.

The season finished with the 36th Telford Games in September, a large open meeting held at the Telford Stadium organised by club which attracted hundreds of athletes from throughout the country.

