Stuart and Fowler hit the heights

The 41st staging of the race took place in some of the worst conditions in its history as the runners were battered by wind and rain.

But Stuart and Fowler had reason to smile as they won the respective men's and women's races.

The 19-mile race, organised by Telford Athletic Club, saw runners start in Church Stretton and climb to Pole Bank, Ragleth, Caer Caradoc, The Lawley and the Long Mynd before finishing back in Church Stretton.

Stuart's success, in a time of two hours, 37 minutes, 21 seconds, also saw him break the over-50 age record.

His Mercia team-mates Stuart Smith and Michael Betts came second and third respectively.

Eleanor Fowler won the women's race

The women's race was much closer as Mercia runner Fowler (3.19.22) triumphed by 17 seconds from Hope Bowdler's Jenny Hartley.

Four-time winner and recently crowned English over-50 Champion Mel Price was third.

John Langton (Mercia) also set a record as the fastest ever over-65 as he came home in three hours, 18 minutes.

Other prize winners

M45: Kristan McKenna 2.46.09; U23 Ben Hartshorne 2.50.40; M40 Oliver Mott 2.51.51; M55 Jonathan Newey 3.13.05; M50 Jamie Hancock 3.31.36; M60 Eric Fowler 3.36.56; W45 Anne Hurrell 3.52.27; W60 Gill Evans 3.55.17; M70 Eddie Lesniak 4.34.36; W50 Maria Spurling 4.49.37.