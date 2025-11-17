Seven up! Highley hit the top of darts league with whitewash

A 7-0 success against Bridgnorth Club saw them leapfrog Legion and Woodberry to take pole position in the race for glory.

Sean Flynn and Dave Simpson were pivotal, each achieving two wins, while Ash Preece, Danny Bishop, Ross Moorcroft, and Paul Pietragallo each added a win, helping their team to the top of the standings.

Woodberry suffered a 4-3 reverse at the hands of Black Horse A.

Calum Bolton and Richard Pearson were the standout players for Black Horse A, each winning twice, while Jack Morres added another win.

Woodberry replied through Dave Edwards, Tom James, Paul Blount, and Calum James.

Black Horse B secured a 5-2 victory over Royal Oak.

The star performances for Black Horse B came from Pete Gaffy and Iain Gaffy, who both won twice, while Ryan Gaff and Richard Hewes contributed with one win apiece.

For Royal Oak, Rachel Eagles-Riley, Janine Carson, and Tyler Eagles-Riley each managed one win.

The Harp were also 5-2 winners in their clash with Chelmarsh Social

Martin Riggs and Richard Parker were instrumental in The Harp's victory, as they both won their two games.

Brian Hickman, Jamie Lewis and Ryan Lewis also added to their team's success with one win each.

Lea Burton and Jacob Burton both tasted victory for Chelmarsh.

Fox Wenlock defeated The Black Boy 4-3.

Fox Wenlock's James Sambrook and Tom Knowles each delivered two wins, with Colin Hill adding to the total.

The Black Boy's Mark Fieldsend and Nathan Bailey won in singles and doubles.