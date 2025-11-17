Player ratings: Three 8s as stunning Scully strike earns Shrewsbury Town key home win

The win was Salop’s third in a row at the Meadow and lifted them to 21st in the standings, two points clear of the danger zone.

Here’s our Shrewsbury Town player ratings:

Will Brook

Made a superb early save to deny Newport’s first big chance and gave Shrewsbury real confidence. Commanded his area well, handled long balls comfortably and remained composed throughout.

Assured: 7

Tom Anderson

Read the game intelligently and produced vital clearances with both head and feet. Dealt with Newport’s constant long balls over the top and stayed strong in physical duels.

Reliable: 7

Sam Stubbs

Led by example with excellent no nonsense defending, winning headers, timing tackles and clearing danger repeatedly. A standout performer who anchored the back line impressively.

Outstanding: 8

Will Boyle

Threw himself into challenges and blocks, defending with real heart. Won key aerial battles and was unlucky not to score with a header cleared off the line. A warrior-like display.

Committed: 7

Sam Clucas

Once again showed his quality looking to knit attacks together. Picked out Kabia beautifully early on and regained the ball effectively to set up Scully for the winner.

Creative: 8

Josh Ruffels

Showed calmness and technical assurance in midfield, stepping up in the absence of Taylor Perry. Passed confidently, held shape well and helped Shrewsbury control key spells of the game.

Composed: 7

Tom Sang

Worked hard and looked to combine with McDermott to create openings. Offered good running and width, making things happen, and came close late-on.

Energetic: 7

Tommy McDermott

Looked lively in central areas, drifting past midfielders with sharp footwork. Always tried to make things happen and carried the ball well. Picked up a yellow card in the second half.

Influential: 7

Anthony Scully

Produced the decisive moment with a sensational top-corner strike after the restart. Worked tirelessly, pressed aggressively, and was central to seeing the result out. A brilliant all-round display.

Match-winner: 8

Ismeal Kabia

Was the pace up front, making dangerous runs in behind. Saw several efforts blocked and constantly tried to stretch the defence, though he missed a major chance in the second half.

Lively: 6

John Marquis

Shrewsbury’s only available striker but led the line admirably. Ran relentlessly, pressed defenders and combined well with Kabia. Created chances through sheer work rate and physical presence.

Industrious: 7

Subs: Luca Hoole (for McDermott, 74): 6.

Not used: Harrison, Benning, England, Biggins, Gray