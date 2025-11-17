Liam Keen comment: Four areas Rob Edwards needs to fix at Wolves

In fact, there are a litany of reasons, many of which are not solely down to the man in the dugout and instead down to the leadership and direction of the club.

But Rob Edwards has been appointed with the short-term task of keeping Wolves in the Premier League and the long-term ambition of building something more sustainable.

And what areas can Edwards target to achieve some quick success?

Identity

Due to the success of Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolves, a back five feels part of the club's modern DNA.

Many managers since have tried to change it but last season Vitor Pereira found great success when he returned to that system and kept Wolves in the Premier League.

Pereira then chopped and changed formation and personnel regularly in his final weeks in charge in an effort to find a winning formula.

Edwards has played a back five at previous clubs and may choose that going forward with Wolves - but the formation itself should be considered less than important than the actual identity of the team.

Rob Edwards has landed his dream job after taking charge at Wolves Picture: Getty Images

Wolves currently do not have a coherent identity, other than being a team that cannot get the job done.