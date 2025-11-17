Harlescott A stretch their lead at the top of snooker league

They won all four frames against Meole Brace G and made it 5-0 with that bonus - the highlight being when Callum Wraight produced a stunning 62 clearance against Mike Beer to win from 51-4 down.

Elsewhere, Craig Crossley overcame Pete Price 54-24, Billy Lanham defeated Andy Wigginton 51-11 and Mike Beasley completed the job 66-19 against Adam Jones.

Meole Brace A overcame Preston Brockhurst 4-0 as a high-scoring opening frame went to the host’s Kelvin Li 76-51 against Pip Higgins.

Ross Corfield doubled the lead when he beat Glyn Buckley 68-10, before Adam Law contributed 28 during his 68-19 success over Adrian Trowsdale and Tom Hancher made it a full house by outscoring Arn Mulligan 66-46.

Simon McLeod's bonus break of 56 edged a tight contest between Beaconsfield A and Wem Cons A, while Beaconsfield B secured a much-needed 3-1 win at Meole Brace F, lifting them off the bottom of the table.

In Division Two, Meole Brace D whitewashed Condover B to move level at the top with Condover A, who were swept aside 4-0 by Wem Cons B.

Martin Evans, Kev Ebrey, Alan Thomas and Martin Cane won for Meole Brace, while Mike Reeves, Gavin Broster, Pete Madden and Vince Horton triumphed for Wem.

Elsewhere, Meole Brace C drew 2-2 with Beaconsfield D and Harlescott B won 3-1 at Meole Brace B.

And in the Inter-Town competition second round, Shrewsbury were edged out 4-3 by West Bromwich.

Simon Richards, Adam Law and Ashley Lewis were all beaten by the hosts, but Billy Lanham’s 75-7 win gave them a glimmer of hope.

Adrian Rowe took the next for Shrewsbury, but when Mike Beasley was beaten it was all over for the visitors, despite Tom Hancher winning the final frame 53-8.