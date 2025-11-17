Analysis: Shrewsbury Town hold their nerve in key clash to continue climb from the depths

Under the pressure of a true early-season six-pointer, weighted heavily with jeopardy, Salop delivered when it mattered most - edging a cagey, gritty, bottom-of-the-table scrap that may yet prove a pivotal moment in their campaign.

Although they had shown signs of progress in recent weeks, Shrewsbury remained mired in trouble heading into the clash. Yet they produced another statement of intent, extending their burgeoning home revival with a victory that felt far more substantial than the scoreline suggested.

The hero was Anthony Scully. The 26-year-old produced a sublime second-half strike to secure the win, seizing his moment and dragging Town two points clear of the League Two relegation zone.

In a match of high stakes and fine margins - one that threatened to deepen their early-season malaise - the hosts displayed the composure required to claim a result needed.

The importance of these three points, earned against the division’s bottom side, will not be lost on anyone. Had Shrewsbury fallen short, they would have dropped to the foot of the table - the same position they occupied at this stage last year during their doomed League One campaign.

Optimism surrounded the fresh start to the new season, but the opening months quickly left supporters fearing another long, difficult slog.

Their recent upturn, buoyed by crucial home victories, is helping to turn the ship and guide Shrewsbury up the standings.

The win ultimately cost former Salop defender David Hughes his job at Newport, with Exiles chairman Huw Jenkins informing him of his dismissal less than an hour after full-time.

In the opposite dugout, however, there was joy and relief. Appleton’s name rang around the stadium as he celebrated with elated supporters following a third consecutive home win - the first time Town have achieved that since August 2023. It also marked a third straight home clean sheet.

Resolute defending has become a defining feature of Shrewsbury’s revival, and it once again proved decisive in steering them to victory.

Salop have now lost just once in their last six league matches, and their trajectory suggests that, at long last, things are starting to head in the right direction.

This latest result came at the end of a difficult week. Not only did they bounce back from defeats to Crewe Alexandra and Northampton Town, but they also overcame significant adversity within the squad.

Forwards George Lloyd and Chuks Aneke missed out, leaving John Marquis as the only fit striker. Meanwhile, Taylor Perry spent several hours in hospital on Friday night after a sickness bug swept through the camp.

That they were able to produce such a committed performance despite a depleted squad will offer encouragement heading into the weeks ahead.

It was a tense, gritty clash from the first whistle. The first major chance fell to Newport’s Habeeb Ogunneye in the sixth minute. Racing through on goal, he was denied superbly by the increasingly assured Will Brook, who saved brilliantly.

The young goalkeeper would go on to enjoy a relatively quiet afternoon - not because Newport lacked pressure, but because Shrewsbury’s defence stood up to an incessant aerial bombardment. Time and again, they headed clear, blocked shots and threw themselves into challenges until the final whistle.

Sam Stubbs was outstanding, leading by example with no-nonsense defending and anchoring a back line that refused to buckle.

Shrewsbury created the better chances and unquestionably deserved their victory - the final scoreline flattered the visitors.

Tommy McDermott caught the eye with his sharp feet and willingness to drive through midfield. Both he and Josh Ruffels forced smart saves in quick succession during the first-half.

The second period began scrappily, but Shrewsbury cared little, as a moment of sheer quality saw them take the lead just six minutes after the restart. Sam Clucas won back possession and the ball broke to Scully on the edge of the area. Given time and space, he struck cleanly across the ball, sending it crashing into the top-right corner and igniting jubilant scenes. It was his fourth goal in five games.

Salop pressed for a second, as Clucas saw a powerful effort saved and Will Boyle a header cleared off the line. Clucas, excellent once again, dictated play with intelligence and composure.

Shrewsbury should have put the game to bed in the 73rd minute when Ismael Kabia fired over from inside the six-yard box after fine work from Marquis. A collective gasp swept the stadium - and a collective hope that the miss would not prove costly.

But roared on by supporters waving flags and lifting the atmosphere in the closing stages, Shrewsbury dug deep, scrapping and battling until the final whistle.

Salop extended their remarkable home record against the Exiles, who have not won in Shropshire since their first Football League meeting back in December 1951.

Now the challenge is to turn their home form into something more sustainable on the road - a trip to Fleetwood awaits.

They have reeled in those above them, and slowly but surely, things are beginning to look brighter. The challenge now is whether they can sustain this momentum and climb towards mid-table.