AFC Telford United matchwinner praised for 'first class attitude'

Williams left the substitutes' bench to put the Bucks through in a 2-1 win at Chesham United, and boss Kevin Wilkin seemed as pleased for Williams as he was that his team had progressed to December's third round.

"I'm delighted to get through and delighted for him (Williams) as much as anything. We've got a lot of lads in there that feel as though they should have more minutes and should be playing more and closer to it,” said Wilkin.

"Charlie can count himself unfortunate that he hasn't had as many minutes as he'd probably like, but his attitude to it, and his application to it, have been first class… so I'm absolutely delighted for him and for everybody at the club."