AFC Telford United learn FA Trophy opponents

The Bucks will host National League outfit Altrincham in the third round of the competition after their dramatic victory at Chesham United on Saturday.

Charlie Williams got Telford's winner deep into stoppage time, setting up their third-round encounter on Saturday, December 13.

National League North side Telford came up just short against National League strugglers Sutton United in the first round of the FA Cup earlier this month, losing 2-1 away from home.

Altrincham are much better placed in the division than Sutton and sit 13th in the table after their 2-1 win over Brackley Town - managed by Gavin Cowan, who took Telford to the semi-finals of the FA Trophy in 2018/19.

Third-round winners will receive £4,500 from the FA prize fund and losers will get £1,250.