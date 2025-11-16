The New Saints return to winning ways in league action

The JD Cymru Premier leaders ran out 3-0 winners at Flint Town United on Friday night and they remain nine points clear of second-placed Penybont at the top of the table.

It was just the response the Park Hall club were looking for after their run of 13 victories in a row in all competitions had been ended by a 3-2 home defeat against Cardiff Met in their previous match.

“The lads were top drawer,” said TNS assistant manager Chris Seargeant.

"I wouldn’t say completely but really did nullify what they’ve got and the problems that they caused us last time we played at our place, it was a bit of an end to end game, and we kind of stopped that a little bit tonight.

“And we were clinical and organised and professional on a very, very horrible night.”

TNS defender Danny Davies, reflecting on the win at the Essity Stadium, added: “I thought we controlled the game, it was a comfortable performance.

"Probably a little bit disappointed not to get a couple more, but comfortable in the end, so, yes, happy.”

Saints took an 18th minute lead against Flint as Clark placed the ball past goalkeeper Jack Flint after a fine first-time pass from Danny Redmond.

They doubled their advantage just past the half-hour when top scorer Williams, picked out by a pass from Dominic Corness, curled an excellent effort low to the corner of the net from just inside the penalty area.

Former Stockport County forward Williams struck again nine minutes into the second half as he pounced on Isaac Lee’s misplaced header to slide the ball under the goalkeeper.

Saints continue their defence of the JD Welsh Cup with a third round trip to Cardiff Met on Friday night (7.45pm).