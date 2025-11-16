Non-league round-up: Six-goal thriller among matches not impacted by Storm Claudia

The two mid-table Midland League Premier Division sides went to battle when many matches were postponed due to adverse weather conditions and it was Romulus that took the lead inside six minutes.

Whitchurch hit back in the 20th minute when Tom Messham appeared to whip in a cross 30 yards out that sailed over the goalkeeper and found the back of the net.

More poor defending from Whitchurch handed the lead back to Romulus but the visitors equalised again when Alex Hughes' low finish came just inside the post.

The flurry of goals continued just before half-time when Romulus netted their third to take a 3-2 lead into the break.

Hughes grabbed his second just after the hour mark to bring the teams level again and he came close to a hat-trick as Whitchurch fought for a winner.

Adam Jasper had a huge chance to win it in the 82nd minute when he went through on goal and had his first and second attempts saved, before missing with his third.

That was the last big moment as the two sides shared the points.

In Northern One West, Shifnal Town's promotion hopes took a blow when they conceded late at mid-table Nantwich Town.

With 15 seconds left to play, Shifnal took a sloppy throw-in deep in the Nantwich corner and the hosts broke forward, whipped in a cross and tapped home a 93rd minute winner.

Shifnal remain third in the league table and are seven points off leaders Lower Breck, having played a game more.

In the Midland League Division One, AFC Bridgnorth's home clash with Allexton & New Parks was postponed after an inspection due to a waterlogged pitch.

Ludlow Town's trip to Carterton in the Hellenic League Division One was also called off as the weather impacted many matches across the region.

Haughmond and Telford Town also did not play in the North West Counties League Division One South, but there was two matches involving Shropshire sides that did take place.

Allscott Heath and Market Drayton Town were involved in an entertaining 2-2 draw.

Charlie Hopper gave hosts Allscott a 14th minute lead and it took Market Drayton until the hour mark to equalise through Nicholas Woods.

Jack Finney then gave them the lead 10 minutes later but James Hall's equaliser six minutes from time meant both sides had to settle for a point.

Meanwhile, struggling Shawbury United lost 2-1 at Foley Meir.

The hosts had a 2-0 advantage by half-time and Joshua Brown's 79th minute finish was nothing but a consolation goal as Shawbury were beaten.

They remain in the relegation zone with 11 defeats from 17 games.