AFC Telford United victorious in FA Trophy clash

Although possessing a few experienced and wily campaigners, it was the relative rookies in Kevin Wilkin’s team that proved themselves to be the taskmasters as the Bucks negotiated a tricky FA Trophy tie in Buckinghamshire.

Substitute Charlie Williams displayed nerve and ability in equal measure to score from a free-kick deep into injury time, just as most of those present were steeling themselves for a nerve-shredding penalty shoot-out.

Williams’ strike sent the 50 or so Bucks fans present into ecstasy, and rushing to join the celebrations was Xander Grieves, the 16-year-old Wolves’ loanee goalkeeper whom Williams had saved from a trial from the 12-yard mark.

The Bucks have experienced some growing pains in recent weeks. Their FA Cup exit at Sutton United kicked off a busy month of travelling, and Kevin Wilkin’s side have found it tough to sustain some of the sparkling form they enjoyed in October.

Another road trip, to face National League South opposition, wasn’t the kindest of draws. Wilkin always stresses that part of being successful is developing the resilience to deal with whatever the fates throw your way, and his team delivered, bouncing back from a midweek defeat at Marine.

The Bucks’ manager made four changes to the team that left Merseyside empty-handed. Grieves stepped in, with Tuesday’s debutant keeper Harvey Randle unavailable, having played in the competition for Bracknell Town.

Oliver Cawthorne returned in defence, replacing David Solademi, Matty Stenson regained the central striking position from Adan George following suspension and Ola Lawal was handed a starting berth over Ricardo Dinanga.

Chesham, nicknamed the Generals, sit in mid-table in Step 2’s southern division, and after an early pitch inspection was deemed unnecessary, the Bucks headed south.

Wilkin’s side received the boost of an early goal at The Meadow, having already seen Cawthorne direct a header too close to Ben Goode from an early Jordan Cranston corner.

Stenson almost received another opportunity soon after; with the Generals’ defence less than commanding, Remi Walker was able to cross from the right and his cross, aimed for Stenson’s head, was cleared in the nick of time.

The Bucks’ positive start continued, but the hosts began to get things going further up the field, easing pressure on their shaky back line. Grieves made a good take from a free-kick aimed for the heads of Young and his captain, Steve Brown, but the Generals' game plan; to impose themselves physically, win quick turnovers and swarm forwards, began to yield more.

In the 20th minute, they levelled the tie, and the Bucks were cut open by a combination of factors that led to a goal that appeared all too easy. Alex Babos and Bucks captain Alex Fletcher contested the ball in midfield, with Fletcher feeling Babos had left his feet, conceding a free-kick.

Referee Morgan Conn saw nothing untoward, and a quick cross-field diagonal ball sent left wing-back Alfie Williams forward. Williams won out against Ammar Dyer’s indecisive challenge, and he picked out forward Nathan Minhas for the easiest of finishes; the Bucks were slow to react.

With no extra time and penalties looming, the players sensibly focused on winning the game in the second half rather than continuing numerous altercations in the first half that culminated in a tunnel push-and-shove match at half-time. Play began to flow from end to end, not always in the tidiest fashion, as both sides sought a breakthrough.

There was an early Bucks chance as Chesham conceded possession cheaply and Stenson just failed to reach Dyer’s early, low cross.

Grieves denied Minhas again after 75 minutes, the keeper off his line to block the striker’s shot with his body after Chesham threaded the ball through a narrow gap down the centre.

Both teams were taking risks, knowing that a goal would likely be the winner, and as the game ticked into five minutes of added time, a place in the third round was genuinely up for grabs.

It was the Bucks who seized their moment, and Williams who seized his moment too, after a late surge involving Dinanga saw Williams halted by a tired challenge from a covering Generals defender.

Williams and Cranston stood over the ball with the game into its 95th minute, and the 21-year-old midfielder eyed up the wall of five Chesham players between him and Goode before placing a perfect hit around the wall’s right edge and into the far corner to Goode’s left from 20 yards.

The goal released pandemonium, but the officials added enough time for the Bucks to have to defend a late free-kick and corner before experiencing the relief and joy of the final whistle.

AFC Telford United (4-3-3): Grieves, Dyer, Cranston, Piggott, Cawthorne, Fletcher, Walker (Armson 69’), Leshabela (George 90’), Lawal (Williams 69’), Stenson, Meddows (Dinanga 69’). Subs: (unused) Solademi.