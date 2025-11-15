West Brom eyeing US market expansion as officials give backing to Championship £30 away ticket cap

The club has been working for some time to set up the board (FAB), which is part of a wide fan engagement plan to create a dialogue between fans and the club's decision makers.

Endorsed by owner Shilen Patel, the board which is made up of Albion fans and members of various groups, will be meeting to discuss a host of different topics and exchange ideas and feedback on a formal basis.

The first meeting of the board took place in October - with the minutes of the meeting now having been released.

And the minutes of the meeting give an idea of some of the topics discussed, including information on how club officials are looking to expand the club in to the US market.

Here is a breakdown of some key points:

US market expansion

When Patel and Bilkul took over at Albion - the club became the latest in English football to have US owners.

Patel and co have been praised for their impact at Albion and how they have turned around the fortunes of the club.

And now, in the minutes of the first FAB meeting, it has been hinted that club officials are looking to expand the club and its footprint in the US.

In a point which addressed financial sustainability, the minutes read: "The meeting progressed to how the club can sustain finances without Premier League income, alongside focusing on talent development, commercial growth, and market expansion in the United States."

What this looks like is unclear - but it seems that work will be taking place to grow Albion in the US.

More leadership appointments

Albion's senior leadership underwent a restructure in September. Mark Miles departing having served as managing director for a number of years, while also stepping up prior to Bilkul's arrival, following the departure of former CEO Ron Gourlay.

Andrew Nestor in Austria during pre-season (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

In the wake of Miles' exit, a restructure was announced as sporting director Andrew Nestor also took up the role as president, with Ashish Patel appointed chief marketing officer and Ethan Gobetz arriving as chief financial officer.

And in the latest meeting, it was reported more appointments will be taking place.

The minutes read: "AP (Ashish Patel) confirmed there will be further appointments to the leadership team. There was a discussion regarding internal promotions against external recruitment, and how workflow and project management systems would be implemented to ensure operational continuity."

Tickets and a cap support

Tickets and pricing were on the agenda, as well as safe standing.

Safe standing has already been implemented in the Smethwick End and Millennium Corner and the meeting reported that it has had a positive impact on safety and atmosphere.

As has previously been reported - there are talks about an expansion into the Birmingham Road End.

Albion fans at Millwall (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Various other points were made on ticketing - with the club confirming season ticket pricing will be discussed at the next meeting.

And club officials have also confirmed they would support a £30 cap on away ticket pricing, if it was to be implemented. Away ticket prices have been in the news recently, after Albion fans faced paying £45 for adult tickets and up to £35 for under 18 tickets at Coventry.

The Premier League has long had a £30 cap but the Championship and EFL do not.