Shrewsbury boss issues rallying cry to fans ahead of huge clash

Salop host the Welsh club in a crunch clash, as the bottom two sides in League Two fight it out in their challenge to avoid relegation.

And the head coach knows the role the home fans will play in giving Town a leg up on their rivals.

When asked how important the fans will be at the Croud Meadow, Appleton said: "Massive and to be fair they have been all season.

"You look at the away games, it was incredible last week at Crewe.