Oliver gets the better of junior rivals at the age of just nine - golf round-up

The Leominster player lifted the John Jones Memorial Trophy after a stunning 5&4 victory over Kington's Josh Alderton across 18 holes.

The duo had earlier qualified for the final by topping a nine-hole strokeplay session contested by the top 10 players from the Under-14 Junior Order of Merit.

Eight players who did not qualify for the final played nine more holes of strokeplay to chase third place overall, with nine-year-old Jacob Child (Telford) doing that.

At the presentation, Order of Merit winner Oliver Lambert was also presented with his trophy.

The Shropshire & Herefordshire team of six at the Under-16 Boys County Championships, held at Kirby Muxloe GC Leicestershire. From left: Seb Reynolds, Zach Davies, Jack Dirkin, Ben Steventon (captain), Harry Slater, Brodie Miller, Carl Steventon (team manager)

Shropshire & Herefordshire Under-16s triumphed at the Under-16 Boys County Championships, held at Kirby Muxloe Golf Club in Leicestershire.

Harry Slater (Wrekin) was the lead-off man for the team of six and it wasn't long before he got into his stride with 13 pars and a birdie, finishing with a well-deserved three-over-par 73 in 13th place overall.

Zach Davies (Hill Valley) found the going tough, but held it together with a creditable 79 (+8) after a battling performance to finish 31st in the gross competition, while captain Ben Steventon (Telford) shot a steady 76 (+5) gross to finish in 20th overall.

Jack Dirkin (Wrekin) lifted S&H up the rankings with a brilliant gross 75 (+4) for an individual 17th place, though Seb Reynolds (Shifnal) was out of sorts from the off as he finished 58th with 86 (+15).

Brodie Miller (Telford) was the final S&H player on the course and shot a blemish-free back nine for a round of 73 (+2) and fifth overall, which was enough for the team to finish on 377 overall - best five scores of six to count - edging out Nottinghamshire by three shots.

The Shropshire & Herefordshire Under-14s, who faced off against the senior side at Church Stretton Golf Club. Back row, from left: Max Hillier, Edward Noblic, Finlay Baldwin, Lewis Evans, Ollie Lambert, and Will Morley. Front: Jacob Child, Ollie Evans, Alex Meek, Henry Gurney, Haydn Price and Dylan Walters.

Shropshire & Herefordshire Under-14s were edged out by the county's seniors side in their popular season-ending fixture at Church Stretton Golf Club.

The under-14s set out with high hopes with Finley Balwdin and Haydn Price leading the way, only to be edged out in a close match by S&H president Nigel Chesters and his partner Paul Shirt.

The juniors were soon back on level terms when Ollie Lambert and nine-year-old Ollie Evans put together a fantastic run of holes to edge out their opponents 2&1.

The seniors were soon back in front when Dylan Walters and Alex Meek narrowly lost, and that advantage was soon extended to 3-1.

Lewis Evans and Will Morley fought back for the juniors, winning 1up on the last hole, before debutants Max Hillier (Shrewsbury) and Edward Noblet (Church Stretton) battled to a hard-fought draw by winning the last three holes.

Golf results

Wrekin

15-Hole Texas Scramble Pairs: 1 Dave Collington & Nick Law 48.6/9.4; 2 Lance Pettet & PeteGarnett 49.8/5.2; 3 Mike Rawlings & Ian Smith 50.6/5.4.

Seniors Winter Stableford 2 (9 Hole). Division One: 1 Michael Rawlings 23; 2 Alan Bywater 21; 3 Lance Pettet 20. Division Two: 1 Nick Deeley 18; 2 Peter Hewitt 17; 3 Alan Shorthouse 16.

