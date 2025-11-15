Late drama as stoppage time free kick helps AFC Telford United edge through in FA Trophy

The sides had been locked at one apiece since the 21st minute of the game. Both sides had passed up chances to win the game - when Williams wrapped in a free kick deep into stoppage time.

It had taken the Bucks just eight minutes to go ahead - when Matty Stenson took advantage of some indecision at the back to fire past home goalkeeper Ben Goode.

Midway through the first half and the home side were level.

A ball into the box found Nathan Minhas and he fired home to put his side back on level terms.

Both sides had chances throughout the game and were pushing late on - with Jimmy Armson heading wide for the Bucks.

But as the clock ticked towards the end of added time - Williams' free kick left home keeper Goode standing and put the Bucks into the next round.