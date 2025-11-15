'Grand' ambitions for teen Henry as he prepares to compete in prestigious pony events

Henry Graham, who is 13, hopes to cap his season in style running in the Global Champions in Czechia this month and the London International Horse Show in December.

Ludlow-born Henry started riding on ponies at just 18 months out and has been in competition since he was three.

His family have been astounded at Henry's commitment to the sport in his tender years. Henry - whose dad Steve was an amateur jockey and now fixes jump fences - dreams of becoming a champion jockey and is well on his way as four-time West Mercian Area Champion in pony racing.

In the schoolboy's third season with the Shetland Pony Grand National (SPGN) team, Henry has now been selected to compete in elite national and international competition over the next two months.

"It is his first time competing overseas and not flown abroad before," said proud sister Ceri Thomas.

"Considering it's his last year Shetland racing we couldn't see him finish it any better.

"I was so nervous watching his races and to see whether or not he got the call."

Pony racing star Henry Graham, 13, is set to compete in prestigious competitions in Prague and London

Henry, who lives in Leominster, has competed in show jumping, showing, working hunter classes, pony and Shetland pony racing in his young career and after the upcoming event will graduate from Shetland 138cm racing and into the pony division.

He will race in Prague, Czechia, next weekend from November 20 to 23 in a British representative team of eight with the SPGN team.

He regularly races on two ponies - Laybalands Captain Scarlett, affectionately known as 'Billy', and mare Petite Pepe.

In Prague he will compete on a different Shetland called Merkisayre Sea Duble.

Henry will then head to London for competition between December 18 and 22 in the Shetland Grand National class.

Ceri, one of three sisters, said: "Us three girls didn't have the motivation to stick it out, but Henry has just taken it in his stride.

"He's completely fearless and makes us all so proud.

"He's so dedicated. He rides out before school each morning, at the yard from 6am and straight after school, weekends and half-term.

"He wants to throw himself into absolutely everything. I look at him in amazement and wonder how he could've achieved so much."

The SPGN team raises money for the Bob Champion Cancer Trust Fund - named in honour of the great 1981 Grand National winner - and jockeys that compete in the prestigious London show attempt to raise funds.

Ludlow-born jockey Henry Graham is a star of the future and is preparing for some huge events.

Henry and racing friends have got stuck into various fundraisers including a recent hike up Mount Snowdon in torrential conditions.

The fund is set up to support young jockeys and encourage them to strive for their dreams. Champion regularly lends his support, experience and advice to young riders like Henry.

Ceri added: "In his head Henry is hitting the £1,000 target no matter what!"

While Henry has two of the biggest meets of his young career ahead, he has lofty ambitions to graduate as a champion jockey and one day become a Grand National winner.

The teen, who attends Earl Mortimer School, has been offered a position on a racing yard when he turns 14 and, if successful with qualification and training, can become a professional jump jockey at 16.

Ceri said: "His ambition is to become a jump jockey and to ride in the Grand National at some stage. From the way he's going we think it's possible and will back him 100 per cent. I don't know if I'd be able to watch!"

To support Henry's fundraising efforts for the Trust, visit the link https://bobchampion.enthuse.com/pf/henry-graham