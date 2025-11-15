Former Newtown boss departs Aber to take up Premier League academy role

McKenzie had been a long serving assistant manager at the Robins - and enjoyed prolonged success both domestically and in Europe alongside manager Chris Hughes.

After Hughes' departure, McKenzie became technical director before stepping back into the first team fold as manager last season after the departure of Scott Ruscoe.

However, despite his best efforts he was surprisingly sacked just two games before the end of the season - with the Robins relegated for the first time.

He returned to management in the summer with Aberystwyth Town - who had also been relegated to the second tier.

And after bringing in 14 new signings with Aber having only had a handful of players still on their books - McKenzie had guided the Seasiders to a position where they are four points off the play-offs after 12 games.

However, he is not set to depart and move back into full time football, with the ex-Shrewsbury Town under 18s boss set to take up a lead coaching role at Premier League side Wolves.

The former Newtown boss said: "First of all, I would like to thank Donald and the rest of the Board for giving me the opportunity to manage this fantastic football club. The warm welcome they and the supporters have given my family and I is something that I’m extremely grateful for and won’t forget.

"Also, a special mention for Neville Evans who I’ve got to know over the past couple of months and has supported me in every way he can.

"I would like to thank my fantastic staff who I know will continue to work as hard as they can to develop this young squad.

"Finally, to my players. As I said, I’m so proud of the way they’ve all come together as a group in such a short space of time. This is an exciting young group of players who I’m convinced can get the Club back to where it belongs in the not too distant future.

"When I first spoke to Donald about the possibility of becoming manager, the club had no players, no staff, and didn’t know which league they’d be playing in.

"Everyone I spoke to told me not to entertain the idea… however, I’m so glad that I didn’t take their advice. I’m gutted that I can’t see this through to the end, but this opportunity that I’ve been offered is simply one that I couldn’t turn down.

"The new manager will be walking into an exciting and talented dressing room, with highly skilled staff and a Board of Directors who will back them in every way they can."

McKenzie also earned special praise from the club's chairman Donald Kane for turning around the fortunes over the Park Avenue side - who had virtually been left with hardly any players back in the summer.

He said: "As a Club, we would like to express our sincere thanks to Callum for his outstanding contribution in rebuilding our squad at very short notice ahead of the 2025/26 season.

"Callum came in under challenging circumstances and assembled a young, exciting side that has shown real quality and determination so far this campaign. His appointment as a full-time Lead Coach within the Wolverhampton Wanderers Academy is testament to the talent, professionalism, and dedication he has shown.

"We are extremely grateful for the impact he has made during his time with us and wish him every success in his future career.”