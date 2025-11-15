The former Borussia Dortmund winger made his latest loan move away from Manchester United - when he rocked up at Villa Park before the deadline.

It has so far been a frustrating time for the 25-year-old - who is yet to make a start in the Premier League and has featured only eight times.

Unai Emery has opted to use other options out wide - with Sancho yet to hit his straps.

And one of his former managers has outlined what the winger needs in order to excel.

Former Dortmund manager Edin Terzic, who arguably saw Sancho's best spell in recent years during their time together in Germany, insists he is a player who can make something special happen.

And he explained what Emery and Villa need to do to get the best out of him.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "First of all, Jadon is special. Why? Because if the game is in the 75th minute and 0-0, you want him to get on the ball because you know that he is going to make something special happen.

“If you are expecting something special then you also have to treat him in a special way and I think the most important thing for Jadon... if you compare him to Jude (Bellingham), you need to keep Jude hungry, and Jadon you need to keep him smiling.

“If you talk to the joy of the kid inside of Jadon then you're going to get the best out of him. If he's smiling he's going to make a difference.

“It's a mix of talking to the professional in Jadon, but also to the kid in Jadon.”