What we learnt from Rob Edwards' first interview as Wolves head coach

The former defender, coach and interim boss has returned to the club he loves 21 years after first joining as a player, hoping to drag it out of trouble by signing a three-and-a-half year contract.

The 42-year-old has also spoken publicly for the first time since controversially leaving Middlesbrough, as he gets his messages across to the Wolves fans.

Rallying cry

After initially labelling it his dream job and saying all the right things, it did not take long for Edwards to get stuck into his rallying cry.

Wolves are bottom of the Premier League with two points and no wins from 11 matches. They are seven points off 19th-placed Nottingham Forest and eight points from safety - it is fair to say they need some inspiration.

Vitor Pereira, for all of his qualities, could not get a tune out of the players by the end. He was chopping and changing his philosophy in a desperate attempt to get a result.

Edwards has a clean slate and it may be a simplistic view, but he has to get the squad raring to go again. The fatigue of a relegation battle, and the start Wolves have had, cannot be underestimated.

Rob Edwards has landed his dream job after taking charge at Wolves Picture: Getty Images

If he can rally them - mixed with a coherent plan - Wolves may have a chance.

Edwards said: “I know the situation that we’re in right now, but this is just something that I’ve always wanted, and I’m ready for it.

"I’m ready for the challenge, I’m up for it, and it’s been great getting around everybody, seeing so many faces that I know, and new faces as well.

“The staff are all up for it and we’ll meet the players next week when everyone arrives back, and I know the lads will be as well.”