The New Saints looking to respond to setback - preview

Saints, who remain nine points clear at the top of the JD Cymru Premier, lost 3-2 at home to Cardiff Met last Friday night, with former TNS striker Adam Roscrow scoring a stoppage-time winner for the visitors.

It ended Saints’ impressive run of 13 victories in a row in all competitions, as well as an unbeaten run of 17 matches.

Long-serving Ryan Brobbel, who recently completed a century of league goals for the Park Hall club, felt Saints "just wasn’t ourselves” on the night as they slipped to defeat against Cardiff Met.

Trailing 2-0 at the break, they did hit back to pull level, Brobbel equalising from the penalty spot, before Roscrow’s late goal proved decisive.

Brobbel said: "Obviously the first half being 2-0 down, we gave ourselves it all to do in the second half, and I think we did create a lot of chances and may possibly could have won the game.

“And then obviously just a bit of sloppiness at the end again obviously cost us.”

Brobbel added: “Obviously the immediate reaction’s a bit deflated because we haven’t lost in so long.

“The manner of the loss obviously in the last minute, and I think we probably could have scored five or six, possibly more, ourselves.

“And then to go and lose it like that, obviously you’re deflated, but we’ve just got to look forward to the next game now and try and push on and get a result in that, Flint away, go there and try and rectify the wrongs.”

Flint, tonight’s opponents, are currently 10th in the table, with Saints emerging 4-2 winners the last time the clubs met in the league at Park Hall in September.

