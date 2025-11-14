Newcomers enjoying Bandit Bowls competitions - bowls round-up

There were numerous fresh faces who topped their 13-up handicapped round robin matches at round four of the winter series on Sunday back at Meole Brace.

But it was one of them that really impressed Brookes, who said: “Once again we had another new junior, junior in Theo Parton of Sir John Bayley taking part.

“And he certainly did shine – winning all of his three games.

“We had 93 entries in total – 57 in the morning session and 36 in the afternoon – with the weather turning out better than forecast.

“This coming weekend we are at Meole Brace on both Saturday (one-day competition) and Sunday (winter series).”

Winter series points table leaders Tracy Wraight, son Callum and Joe Dicken were all table toppers along with BB regulars like Alan Boulton, Ed Proudlove, Gareth Davies, Michael Cooper, Vicki McNally, Chris Elsbury, Joe Killen, Will Childs and Gerald Merry.

Other group winners were Nigel Ferrington, Carl Pemberton, Meurig Davies, Liam Badwick, Carl Jones, Keri Roberts, Elaine Hall, Kerry Rowlands, Sam Bennett and Kelly Hill.

Ludlow Bowling League

A winter of big decisions is facing the Ludlow Bowling League as it seeks for a positive way forward.

The joint end of season and presentation meeting at Burway BC marked the end of an era as Steve Burmingham stood down after 15 years as league secretary.

But a poorly attended function saw no successor in place – and no new league sponsor either after two years of backing by Hendra Healthcare.

And there was more disappointing news as a plan to launch a South Shropshire team in the British Parks county championship will not go ahead next year.

“A plan was bought forward for the creation of a South Shropshire Parks Association team, which this league would align with, was passed at an EGM held back in July,” explained Burmingham.

“Although that has not materialised in time for next season, I hope it comes to fruition as it will benefit bowls in this area for many years to come.”

Fixture secretary-treasurer Phil Baker and chairman Russell Davies will carry on in their league roles in 2026, but Davies – who missed the meeting due to work – paid tribute to Burmingham for his sterling service before expressing his concern for the future.

“As we look ahead, we do face some challenges. With Steve stepping down, we urgently need someone to come forward to take on the secretary’s role," said Davies.

"Without that, the future of the league could be uncertain, and I sincerely hope it doesn’t come to that.”.

Baker reported a loss of £511 on 2025 season, due to additional engraving costs and website subscriptions, and will propose increasing league entry and player registration fees at the AGM on March 2.