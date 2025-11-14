Ismael Kabia hailed for withstanding physical League Two challenge with clubs 'underestimating' Arsenal loanee

The Dutch born winger arrived at Salop back in the summer - and has so far made 12 starts for Appleton's side, quickly establishing himself as a regular.

A winger by trade, the Arsenal teenager has played in a number of other positions and has regularly earned praise from Michael Appleton for his impressive performances.

And Appleton believes sides in League Two have underestimated the Gunners' youngster when it comes to the physical side of League Two football.

He said: "With Kabs, I think I've spoken numerous times about Kabs after games.