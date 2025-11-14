In-form Shifnal look to keep the goals flowing - non-league previews

Shifnal - unbeaten in nine Northern One West games since a mid-September 3-0 defeat at Bury - have scored at least twice in each of their last five fixtures.

However, they have not kept a clean sheet in any of those and conceded twice in each of their last three.

Still, they are flying high in third ahead of a trip to mid-table Nantwich Town tomorrow - just four points off the summit, with leaders Lower Breck facing a tough away game at fourth-placed Bury.

All Northern League matches will kick off at 3.03pm to stand in solidarity with the National League's 3UP campaign, which is pushing for a third automatic promotion spot into the EFL.

Whitchurch Alport will bid to put their FA Vase exit behind them when they travel to Romulus in the Midland League Premier Division, while play-off-chasing AFC Bridgnorth will be favourites to pick up three points at home to rock-bottom Allexton & New Parks in Midland One.

All three games in North West Counties League Division One South involve Shropshire sides.

Allscott Heath welcome Market Drayton Town for a county derby, while Shawbury United go to Foley Meir and Haughmond host relegation rivals Cammell Laird 1907.

Telford Town are not in league action - instead they will be attempting to progress past Stockport Georgians in the second round of the Edward Case Cup, a knockout competition for sides in the North West Counties League two First Divisions.

Ludlow Town will hope to halt their slide down the Hellenic League Division One table.

Without a win since mid-September, Ludlow are three places above the relegation zone and travel to a Carterton side directly beneath them.