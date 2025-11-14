Hundreds to celebrate bowls leagues' success

The Whitchurch and Market Drayton leagues – both run by the North Shropshire association – and the Molson Coors Mid Shropshire League will honour their prize winners at two presentation dinners.

“We have sold 176 tickets, which is a fantastic response,” said association secretary Leah Marshall as she prepared for the joint function at Whitchurch Market Hall (7.30pm start)

Woore will be crowned first division champions of both leagues, but their promotion to the Shropshire Premier League after a play-off final victory over Horsehay means it might well be the village club’s last year in the spotlight.

Sinclair will be the centre of attention at the Mid Shropshire evening at The Shropshire in Muxton when proceedings start at 6pm.

They will be saluted as champions for the first time, with skipper Harry Church adding the Senior Merit and his brother Logan completing a Junior Merit double after winning both under-15 and under-18 competitions.