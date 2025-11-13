Wood win a thriller to boost their title hopes

A roller-coaster clash saw Wood trail 2-0 then hit back to lead 4-2 before being pegged back to 4-4. But they were not to be denied and struck twice more to seal a dramatic 6-4 success.

Cian Fellon took the individual plaudits for Wood with a hat-trick. Keece Graham, Matty Stuart and Marc Perry joined him on the scoresheet while Harry Morris ended up on the losing side despite scoring all four of the hosts' goals.

Church Stretton still lead the way at the top of the standings after a 2-1 win at home to Bridgnorth Spartans.

Cameron Murdoch and Jack Parton netted for Stretton to cancel out an effort from Ryan Mountford.

Dawley Town were the day's biggest winners as they powered to a 10-0 success on the road at Shrewsbury Juniors.

Substitute George Lees grabbed a hat-trick with fellow sub Aaron Humphrey and Liam Trewartha both scoring twice.

Cain Patterson, Daniel Beddows and Kaleem Ramzan added the other goals as Juniors had two players sent off.

Taylor Elliott (two), Regan Price, Rhys Taylor and Charlie Beadle scored as NC United beat Prees United 5-2.

Whitchurch Alport won 4-1 at Wem Town thanks to strikes from Tom Clive, Macauley Clifton, Joel Browne and Luke Parry.

Action from Shrewsbury Up & Comers' clash with Wrockwardine Wood Picture: Euan Manning

A brace from Louie Millington and a solitary effort from Zach Lea saw in-form Ellesmere Rangers win 3-0 at FC Nations.

The Division One Cup action served up plenty of goals.

Connor Davies bagged a hat-trick to help fire Shrewsbury Up & Comers Development to a 7-1 win at home to Ercall Colts. Charlie Davies (two), Liam Edwards and Jamie Robinson also scored.

Emmanuel Osei (two), Ryan Jones (two), Sam Goucher and Asa Dean found the net as Allscott Heath Reserves triumphed 6-2 at St Martins. Cameron Relf and Michael Whitter replied.

FC Nations Development beat Brown Clee 5-0 - Callum Wilson (two), Junaid Issah, Jake Tunstall and Dominic Leason were the men on target.

Goals from Tai Jones and Dylan Wood saw Haughmond Development to a 2-0 win at Wrockwardine Wood Development.

Jaden Bevan and Nathaniel Turner earned SAHA a 2-1 success at Mereside Rangers and a place in the next round.

Ercall Aces were also 2-1 winners, at home to Telford Town Development.

League leaders Ercall Rangers also progressed after goals from Kyle Pritchard, Thomas Fallon and Owen Shedden saw them to a 3-1 victory over Ercall 1975.