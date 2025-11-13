Shropshire Star
Women's football round-up: Reigning champions Shrewsbury Town progress in League Cup

Reigning champions Shrewsbury Town beat Lye Town 2-1 at the Shawbury Community Sports Centre to reach the third round of the West Midlands Women's League Cup.

By George Bennett
Lexie Harrison celebrates scoring what proved to be the decider for The News Saints. (Euan Manning)

Katie Doster opened the scoring for Shrewsbury four minutes before half-time and Jeorgia Carr climbed off the bench to double their lead 10 minutes from time, before Natasha Baptiste scored a consolation for Lye.

AFC Telford United were not as successful after they bowed out following a 3-1 home defeat against Hednesford Town. 

Hope Dunn scored for the Bucks, but Hednesford stormed to victory, as Hazzana Parnell's solitary strike was followed by a brace by substitute Madison Farley. 

Neighbours Telford Town were also consigned to elimination after they were beaten 2-0 at Alvechurch courtesy of a first half double from Olivia Baker. 