Women's football round-up: Reigning champions Shrewsbury Town progress in League Cup

Katie Doster opened the scoring for Shrewsbury four minutes before half-time and Jeorgia Carr climbed off the bench to double their lead 10 minutes from time, before Natasha Baptiste scored a consolation for Lye.

AFC Telford United were not as successful after they bowed out following a 3-1 home defeat against Hednesford Town.

Hope Dunn scored for the Bucks, but Hednesford stormed to victory, as Hazzana Parnell's solitary strike was followed by a brace by substitute Madison Farley.

Neighbours Telford Town were also consigned to elimination after they were beaten 2-0 at Alvechurch courtesy of a first half double from Olivia Baker.