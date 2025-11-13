What left West Brom boss Ryan Mason 'really pleased' with Mikey Johnston's dazzling display

Winger Johnston dazzled on his way to a player of the match award during Saturday's 2-1 home victory over Oxford.

The Republic of Ireland international, away with his nation for the current break, was recalled by boss Mason after being left out for the previous clash, a 1-0 defeat at Charlton.

The former Celtic wideman has often been a goal-shy Albion's source of creativity this term and led the way in an important victory for Mason - but the head coach was more interested in the hard yards Johnston did without the ball.

"I think he's a big player (for us) and he's got different attributes to some of our other attacking players," Mason said.