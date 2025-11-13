Tommy McDermott receives 'raw ability' praise as Michael Appleton gives Shrewsbury loanee 'higher level' backing

The 20-year-old midfielder came through the ranks at Port Vale - before being picked up by Burnley following a handful of non-league loan spells.

Back in the summer he made the switch to Shrewsbury Town, his first loan move in the EFL.

McDermott was sent off on his home debut against Colchester - but since then has gone on to make 12 starts and score three goals for Appleton's side, the latest coming in the EFL Trophy defeat to Northampton Town.