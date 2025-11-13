Shrewsbury Town bag double award nominations following unbeaten October run
Shrewsbury Town manager Michael Appleton and defender Will Boyle have been nominated for the League Two manager and player of the month awards.
Salop's upturn in form across October have seen the pair nominated for the monthly awards.
Two wins and two draws in October - including home victories over Crawley and Cambridge helped move Salop out of the League Two drop zone.
They have since returned to the bottom two ahead of a big clash with basement side Newport County on Saturday - but the pair have been nominated for October's success.
Appleton is up against a face who will be familiar to Salop fans - with Steve Cotterill also being nominated following his return to Cheltenham Town.
The Robins were bottom of the table when the ex-Salop boss returned - before going on to pick up ten points in four games including a win over leaders Walsall.
Notts County's Martin Paterson and Colchester boss Danny Cowley are also nominated.
And Boyle has made it a double nomination for Salop - as a reward for his October form.
The defender, who like most of his team mates, has endured a tough start to the season - but in October he not only helped his side to three clean sheets but managed to bag two goals in Salop's two victories.
All winners will be announced on Friday.