New Wolves boss Edwards ready for the battle after landing his 'dream job'

The 42-year-old, who was formally unveiled as Molineux boss on Wednesday, spoke out for the first time since moving from Middlesbrough.

Edwards, who played 111 times for the club as well as spending time as a youth coach, assistant boss and interim boss, called on supporters to back the players as they seek to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

With just two points from their opening 11 games, Edwards said he was under no illusion about the size of the task ahead but insisted: "I've always been a risk-taker."

In an interview with Wolves TV, Edwards said of taking the Molineux hot-seat: "It's really special. To have done a lot of the roles that I've done, I've got to be honest, this was always my aim.

"This is like the dream."

He added: "Jeff (Shi) talked to me about a reset moment. It's an opportunity for us now. I know we're in a difficult spot. I get that.

"But it's an opportunity here for us. There's still 27 games to go and it's an opportunity here for us to do something really special."

He continued: "I know that it's going to be difficult, but there's an opportunity for us to maintain our Premier League status this year and then grow and continue to grow and build as well.

"So short term, that's got to be our aim. We've got to try to find results. And in the long term, let's look to try to build something again, build on our identity and a connection with everybody again."

Edwards said he understood the frustration of supporters at the club's current plight, but added: "The only way, if we're going to move forward, going to get ourselves out of this, the only way to do that is to try to back the players.

"Let's back the lads now, let's really get behind everyone, get behind the players, because they're the ones that go over the white line.

"They're the ones that have got to go and do it in the end. And that will really, really help."

