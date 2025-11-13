AFC Telford United looking to fill their problem position again

Six specialist custodians have kept goal for the Bucks this season - as well as midfielder Jimmy Armson - after regular No.1 Brandon Hall broke his wrist at the start of September.

But Wolves loanee Josh Gracey is still away on international duty with Northern Ireland Under-19s and Harvey Randle - who deputised at Marine on Tuesday - is cup-tied for Saturday'strip to Chesham United in the FA Trophy.

Boss Kevin Wilkin praised Randle's display in the 2-1 defeat, but is having to searching for yet another shot-stopper this term.

"He's done very well," said Wilkin. "He's handled the ball well.

"I don't think you could really blame him; certainly, you couldn't blame him for the second goal.

"He's done all that we'd expected from him. He's looked assured there, and I think it's a fairly solid debut.

"He can't do a lot about the two goals. Everything else he's dealt with."

Telford's struggles on the road continued at Marine, but Wilkin shielded his players from any real blame after the hosts hit back from 1-0 down to win, feeling his side had been warned of Marine's threats and the likelihood of a second-half reaction, but perhaps not making the point plainly enough for some.

"I have to take responsibility for that," said the boss. "We want to play football, and we've played some decent stuff for a little while now, but it needed the ball going into channels and just being a little bit more direct, I think, just to relieve the pressure, searching for that second goal.

"Again, we've not given ourselves a chance with the second goal. We've taken the lead on numerous occasions away from home this season and not seen the game through, and taken enough points out of the games, and it's clearly turning into an all too regular occurrence for us when we're on the road, and we need to understand that.

"The young men that we've got in there will learn from it and will progress from it. They're obviously very disappointed with the result as I am; we've had a strong following again, and we haven't delivered the goods, and I have to take responsibility for that."