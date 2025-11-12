'Quality in big moments': Michael Appleton outlines what Shrewsbury missed in EFL Trophy exit

Salop carved out a string of clear cut chances in their clash with League One Northampton Town on Tuesday evening - but were dumped out of the competition following a 2-1 defeat.

Appleton's side were arguably the better side on the night against higher opposition - but were left ruing missed chances with Northampton and Walsall progressing from their group.

The Salop boss was disappointed to exit and admitted he takes the competition 'very seriously', having had success in the past with previous clubs.

And he believes his side's display was good enough - but the lack of quality in vital moments cost them.

He said: "I was happy with the performance. I thought we were good. Listen, at the end of the day, all I could ask for the players before the game is, it's very, very difficult to promise me a result and promise us getting through to the next round.

"But you can promise that you're going to run really hard, you're going to work hard, you're going to make sure that you compete for every second ball. Something that we didn't do enough on Saturday. We did that tonight.

"There's no way anyone can question us on that front. We just didn't get the rub of the green. Well, I say rub of the green.

"We just didn't have the quality when we really, really needed it in those big moments.

"It's not something that happens regularly, to be fair, in this competition for me. I lost in the semi-finals as well when I was at Lincoln on penalties. Like I say, it's a competition I personally take very, very seriously because it's a competition that pretty much anybody who enters it can actually win it."

Tommy McDermott returned to the Salop line-up and equalised for Salop before the Cobblers found a second half winner.

Appleton revealed that the Burnley loanee had been nursing an illness prior to the game.

He added: "He's been a little bit unwell as well. So, we're mindful of that.

"He's had a bit of a cold and we didn't know how much of the game we'd get out of him tonight. But, yes, he had his moments tonight.

"Obviously, it was a good goal. There were other things that I want him to be cleaner, a little bit better with, but he knows that.

"But, yes, it's nice to see him getting on a score sheet again."